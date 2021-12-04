Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has raised its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NIM opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.50% of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

