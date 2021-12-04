Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by 13.6% over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $15.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.63% of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

