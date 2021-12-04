Nucleus Vision Trading 12.3% Lower This Week (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $17.97 million and approximately $433,101.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00039810 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.64 or 0.00224867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002034 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

NCASH is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,209,317,639 coins. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

