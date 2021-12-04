Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $192.65, but opened at $187.00. Novavax shares last traded at $182.22, with a volume of 46,875 shares changing hands.

Specifically, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.19, for a total transaction of $980,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total transaction of $6,312,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,971 shares of company stock worth $45,847,142 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. Novavax’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 96.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,742,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth $2,782,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth $5,074,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth $17,240,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 155.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

