NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NortonLifeLock also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.420-$0.440 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.