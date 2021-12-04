Northern Trust Corp Sells 35,990 Shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,990 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Plumas Bancorp worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $484,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 25.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Heidi S. Gansert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard L. Belstock sold 957 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $35,849.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,573 shares of company stock valued at $58,918. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $35.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.75. Plumas Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.55 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Plumas Bancorp Profile

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.