Northern Trust Corp Invests $256,000 in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 148,266.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $488.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 350.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

