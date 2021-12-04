Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 80.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 265,006 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.12% of Quad/Graphics worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 296.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 188,616 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the second quarter valued at about $620,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the second quarter valued at about $599,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the second quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $197.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.96.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment involves in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

