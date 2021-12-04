Northern Trust Corp Acquires New Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $164,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $203.40 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.24 and a 12-month high of $223.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.71 and a 200 day moving average of $206.15.

