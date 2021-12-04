Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,878 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $18.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -2.83%.

NOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

