North Star Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Tyler Technologies worth $9,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1,625.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,925,000 after purchasing an additional 374,692 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,789,000 after purchasing an additional 216,824 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $95,231,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 34.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 369,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,074,000 after purchasing an additional 95,442 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $501.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.30 and a beta of 0.66. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.80 and a twelve month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.70, for a total value of $2,303,538.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,621 shares of company stock worth $22,885,813. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

