North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $13,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 516,751 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMG shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.83.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $165.98 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.57 and a 52-week high of $191.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

