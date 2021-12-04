North Star Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,638 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 718.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.80.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.05. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.