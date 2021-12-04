North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,757 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 476,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up approximately 1.8% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $33,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $75.03 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $80.55. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.47.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

