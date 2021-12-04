NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €43.00 ($48.86).

NOEJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NORMA Group stock traded down €0.22 ($0.25) during trading on Friday, reaching €33.16 ($37.68). 60,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €31.92 ($36.27) and a twelve month high of €49.36 ($56.09). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €36.14 and a 200-day moving average price of €41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

