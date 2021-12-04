NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €43.00 ($48.86).

NOEJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NORMA Group stock traded down €0.22 ($0.25) during trading on Friday, reaching €33.16 ($37.68). 60,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €31.92 ($36.27) and a twelve month high of €49.36 ($56.09). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €36.14 and a 200-day moving average price of €41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

