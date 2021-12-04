Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Nordson comprises approximately 1.5% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $44,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nordson by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,702,000 after buying an additional 112,705 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,811,000 after purchasing an additional 173,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,911,000 after acquiring an additional 375,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,787,000 after acquiring an additional 75,664 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.25.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $260.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

