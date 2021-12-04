Nord/LB Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €130.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($147.73) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($173.86) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LEG Immobilien has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €144.15 ($163.80).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €122.45 ($139.15) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($85.42) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($111.93). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €127.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €127.29.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.