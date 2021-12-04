NKN (NKN) Price Hits $0.42

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NKN has a market cap of $292.11 million and $44.03 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NKN has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NKN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00059172 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00135207 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.46 or 0.00191411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,004.79 or 0.08291165 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.72 or 0.00639143 BTC.

NKN Coin Profile

NKN (CRYPTO:NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . NKN’s official website is nkn.org . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

Buying and Selling NKN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NKN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NKN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.