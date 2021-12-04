Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 22,504 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,504 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,477,000 after purchasing an additional 659,597 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,108,000 after purchasing an additional 592,956 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after purchasing an additional 516,582 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,726,942,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 562,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,332,000 after purchasing an additional 232,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.77.

Shares of CHKP opened at $109.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.55 and a 200-day moving average of $119.32. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.