Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of STAG Industrial worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 297,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 45,850 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in STAG Industrial by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co raised its position in STAG Industrial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 48,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.64. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $44.94. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 115.08%.

STAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

