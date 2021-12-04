Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 23.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,629,000 after purchasing an additional 900,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 541.8% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 600,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,473,000 after purchasing an additional 506,879 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,095,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,537,000 after purchasing an additional 479,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,552,000 after purchasing an additional 269,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.36.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $228.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.95. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $201.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

