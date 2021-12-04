Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.32. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.71%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

