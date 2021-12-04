Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 109.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 23,031 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 20.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 53,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 30.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 24,987 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 64,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.76 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

