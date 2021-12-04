Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.25 Million Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at about $16,588,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Watsco by 752.7% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 0.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 7.0% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco stock opened at $301.96 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $309.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.15.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

