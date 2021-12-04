Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at $104,139,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Ingredion by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,322,000 after buying an additional 243,890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 21.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,729,000 after buying an additional 177,735 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 91.7% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 356,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,249,000 after buying an additional 170,478 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ingredion by 18.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,708,000 after buying an additional 86,120 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

INGR opened at $94.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.83 and a 200-day moving average of $92.05. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.82 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 107.88%.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

