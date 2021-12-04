Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.14.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.10.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

