NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $180.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NIKE’s shares outpaced the industry year to date. The company posted mixed fiscal first quarter results, with earnings topping estimates while sales lagged. Its revenues and earnings improved year over year. Strong NIKE Direct sales, led by the return of traffic to stores and digital momentum aided results. Product innovation, brand strength and scale of operations continued to drive digital sales. In fiscal 2022, NIKE expects consumer demand to remain robust driven by its strong customer connections and brand momentum. However, the company has been battered by supply-chain woes and the closure of Vietnam and Indonesia factories, resulting in product shortages. Wholesale revenues reflected negative impacts due to lower availability of inventory supplies owing to the worsening delays in transit. The company lowered the fiscal 2022 view.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $170.24 on Tuesday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $269.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 29.18%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 14.2% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 4.2% during the third quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 8.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

