NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.430-$6.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

NICE stock opened at $287.86 on Friday. NICE has a 12 month low of $211.25 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 96.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

NICE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $315.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NICE stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

