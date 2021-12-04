NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) versus Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Head-To-Head Review

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.6% of NextEra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Brookfield Renewable shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of NextEra Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

NextEra Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. NextEra Energy pays out 128.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NextEra Energy has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextEra Energy and Brookfield Renewable’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy $18.00 billion 9.60 $2.92 billion $1.20 73.36 Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A -$2.74 billion N/A N/A

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Risk and Volatility

NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NextEra Energy and Brookfield Renewable, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy 0 2 6 0 2.75 Brookfield Renewable 0 1 1 0 2.50

NextEra Energy currently has a consensus target price of $86.29, suggesting a potential downside of 1.98%. Brookfield Renewable has a consensus target price of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.91%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than NextEra Energy.

Profitability

This table compares NextEra Energy and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy 14.40% 11.07% 3.74% Brookfield Renewable N/A -14.32% -4.16%

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Brookfield Renewable on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc. is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar. It provides full energy and capacity requirements services; engages in power and gas marketing and trading activities; participates in natural gas production and pipeline infrastructure development; and owns a retail electricity provider. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

