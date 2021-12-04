NextDAO (NAX) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. NextDAO has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $423,950.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00059512 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,214,896,331 coins and its circulating supply is 2,174,664,222 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

