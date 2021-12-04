NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,427 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 111.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $108.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.56 and a 200-day moving average of $105.48. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.46 and a one year high of $111.54.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

