NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,048 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 147,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 32,038 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADM opened at $62.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.09 and a 200 day moving average of $62.53. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

