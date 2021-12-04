NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS opened at $82.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.