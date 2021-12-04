NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $455,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth $283,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.67.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $208.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.91. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $252.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.42.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.