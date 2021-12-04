NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $247,000 Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,882,000 after buying an additional 1,560,934 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,451,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,814,000 after buying an additional 194,266 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $911,871,000 after buying an additional 1,879,849 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,175,000 after buying an additional 66,373 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,037,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $591,498,000 after buying an additional 80,792 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WIX. Raymond James cut Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist reduced their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.43.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $144.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.27. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $138.23 and a twelve month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 62.41% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

