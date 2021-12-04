NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Unum Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,408,000 after buying an additional 1,016,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Unum Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,930,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,630,000 after buying an additional 452,030 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,100,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,644,000 after buying an additional 456,467 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,208,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,912,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,755,000 after buying an additional 33,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. Unum Group has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.27.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

