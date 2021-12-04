NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Up 14.3% This Week

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,461.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.82 or 0.00985137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.79 or 0.00258837 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00019652 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001033 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00012488 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00032872 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003169 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

