New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 700 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,704 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 262.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,200 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after purchasing an additional 808,601 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 884.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 690,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after buying an additional 620,657 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 181.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 953,843 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,056,000 after buying an additional 614,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,783,624,000 after buying an additional 480,461 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LUV opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $42.39 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.71.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.51.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.