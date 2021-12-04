New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 1,845.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,197,000 after purchasing an additional 37,291 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Cable One by 46.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 85,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cable One during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,974,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Cable One by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

In related news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,005.00, for a total transaction of $601,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total transaction of $588,995.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,377 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,814.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,794.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,873.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 0.54. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,674.35 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.87 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 20.47%.

CABO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,149.57.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.