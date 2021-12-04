New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average is $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VIAC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

