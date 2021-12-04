New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Makes New Investment in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GXO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,546,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,206,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,724,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.
GXO opened at $88.02 on Friday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.29.
GXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
