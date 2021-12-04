New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Makes New Investment in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GXO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,546,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,206,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,724,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

GXO opened at $88.02 on Friday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.29.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

