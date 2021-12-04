New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in Etsy by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,077.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total transaction of $1,246,654.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,292 shares of company stock worth $69,594,164. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.52.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $231.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.60 and its 200-day moving average is $210.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.22 and a 52-week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

