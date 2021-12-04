New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NJR stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.44. 271,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In other news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Jersey Resources stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

