Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Given New C$0.85 Price Target at Scotiabank

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$1.25 to C$0.85 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on Nevada Copper to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Nevada Copper to C$0.15 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

Shares of TSE NCU opened at C$0.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a market cap of C$254.16 million and a PE ratio of 11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27. Nevada Copper has a twelve month low of C$0.49 and a twelve month high of C$3.15.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.