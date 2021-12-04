Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) PT Lowered to C$0.85

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$1.25 to C$0.85 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nevada Copper from C$5.00 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

OTCMKTS NEVDF opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. Nevada Copper has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.