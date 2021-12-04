NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.89 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will announce $16.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.62 million and the highest is $19.00 million. NETSTREIT posted sales of $11.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year sales of $58.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.95 million to $61.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $79.85 million, with estimates ranging from $62.63 million to $102.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

NYSE:NTST traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,143. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.75 million, a P/E ratio of 126.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 470.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

