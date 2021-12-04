NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for NetApp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the data storage provider will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NetApp stock opened at $90.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. NetApp has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $94.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.31 and a 200 day moving average of $85.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NetApp by 14.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,151,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in NetApp by 18.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NetApp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $353,551,000 after purchasing an additional 87,969 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in NetApp by 0.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 441,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $396,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,594. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

