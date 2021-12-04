NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Brokerages expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to post sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the highest is $2.11 billion. NCR reported sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $7.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

NCR stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.34. 809,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,749. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NCR has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.37.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 41.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

