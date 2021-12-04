nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $267 million-$268 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.76 million.nCino also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.09)-$(0.10) EPS.

Shares of nCino stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.39. 2,865,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,779. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day moving average is $65.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -93.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. nCino has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $90.22.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.06.

In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $1,986,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,063.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,503 shares of company stock valued at $14,608,657 over the last three months. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of nCino by 102.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 222,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of nCino by 50.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

