National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

National Grid (NYSE:NGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NGG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $66.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average of $64.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 46.0% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

